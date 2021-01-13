Creditcoin Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $425.04 million and $8.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.23 or 0.99548357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,723 coins and its circulating supply is 538,715,640 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.