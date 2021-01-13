Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Major Shareholder Sells $53,250.00 in Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of CRSA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 740,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Crescent Acquisition makes up about 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

