Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Raised to $20.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

CRLBF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

