Critical Review: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) versus S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 26.02% 12.05% 1.88% S&T Bancorp 7.60% 7.66% 0.99%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $817.50 million 4.23 $289.54 million $1.73 12.12 S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.91 $98.23 million $3.09 8.93

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 3 0 2.60 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats S&T Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.