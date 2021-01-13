Critical Review: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Opera 11.12% 6.01% 5.27%

This table compares Hayden Hall and Opera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opera $334.86 million 3.34 $57.90 million $0.55 17.05

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hayden Hall and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opera beats Hayden Hall on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

