Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.