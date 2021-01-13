Crocs, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.