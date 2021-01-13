Crowd Machine 1-Day Volume Reaches $265.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $48,290.76 and approximately $265.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.