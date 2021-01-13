CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded flat against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $465,220.87 and approximately $58.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00261975 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,630,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,323,006 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

