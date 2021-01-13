Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $467,280.80 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $467,280.80 and $1,087.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.