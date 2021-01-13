CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One CRYPTO20 token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and $8,505.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Token Profile

C20 is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,482,485 tokens. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Token Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.