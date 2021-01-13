Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.05 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.05 ($1.29). 7,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 58,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The firm has a market cap of £83.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

