CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of CSW Industrials worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $2,472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $718,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

