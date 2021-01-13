CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lifted by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

