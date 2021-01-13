Cullen/Frost Bankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

CFR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 355,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

