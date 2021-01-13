Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 1,968,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

