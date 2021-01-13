Curio (CUR) Market Cap Reaches $921,877.78

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Curio has a market capitalization of $921,877.78 and approximately $24,182.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

