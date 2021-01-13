CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 915,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,217,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

