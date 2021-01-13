Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Up 5.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.54. 2,307,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,592,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

