Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Up 5.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.54. 2,307,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,592,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.
