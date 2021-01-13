Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.10 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $106.10 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.