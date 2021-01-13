CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $20,732.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001602 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008472 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,996,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,996,705 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

