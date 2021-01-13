Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $44.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $141.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $190.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

CUTR stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

