CVCoin Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $129,099.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

