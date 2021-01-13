CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 200,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

