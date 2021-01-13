CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $10,698.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

