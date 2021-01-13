CX Institutional Acquires 307 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,737.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

