CX Institutional Buys 11,148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,945.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

