CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.