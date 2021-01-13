CX Institutional Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Kroger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

