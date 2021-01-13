CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $231,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

