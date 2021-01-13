CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,802.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $849.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

