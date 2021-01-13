CX Institutional Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

