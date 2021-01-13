CX Institutional Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $539.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.