CX Institutional Has $1.32 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 334.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

