CX Institutional Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $289.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $289.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

