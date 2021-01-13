CX Institutional Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 136.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

