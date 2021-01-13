CX Institutional Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.