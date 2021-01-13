CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

