CX Institutional Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

