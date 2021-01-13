CX Institutional Purchases 1,760 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CX Institutional raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Shares of V opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

