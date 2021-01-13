CX Institutional Purchases 2,625 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

