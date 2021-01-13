CX Institutional Purchases 39,405 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 131,350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

