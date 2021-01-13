CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.