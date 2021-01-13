CX Institutional Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

