CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,594 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,700,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the period.

IMTM opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

