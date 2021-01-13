CX Institutional Sells 12,299 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

