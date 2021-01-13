CX Institutional Sells 16,503 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

