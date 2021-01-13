CX Institutional Sells 3,271 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

