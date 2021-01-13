CX Institutional Sells 3,935 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

