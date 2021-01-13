CX Institutional Sells 7,819 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.